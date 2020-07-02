garage sale

Michigan Garage Sale May Have Exposed Attendees to Virus

According to the health district, it is not clear if items purchased or handled at such a sale are infectious.

garage sale

Health officials in Michigan on Thursday said that people who went to a garage sale near the community of Charlotte last weekend may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Lansing State Journal reported that the Barry-Eaton Health District said in a news release that a person who was working at the garage sale on the West Kalamo Highway from June 26 until June 28 reported having symptoms of the virus.

According to the health district, it is not clear if items purchased or handled at such a sale are infectious. But the district urged those who attended the sale to sanitize anything they bought there with a disinfectant approved for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Local

Vanessa Guillen 37 mins ago

Formerly Missing Texas Solider Was Killed at Fort Hood

Soldier Field 51 mins ago

Soldier Field to Host Drive-In Movies Beginning Next Week

Clothing and other cloth items can be machine washed and dried, the district said.

People who attended the garage sale should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus including cough, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

garage saleMichigangarage sale coronavirusrummage sale coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us