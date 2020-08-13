Michigan Farm Reveals ‘COVID Go Away' Corn Maze

A Michigan farm is making headlines for its corn maze that says what everyone is thinking.

"COVID Go Away," the maze reads from above.

"Stomp out 'COVID Go Away' as you wander through the 13 acre corn maze this fall," Johnson's Giant Pumpkins, LLC in Saginaw, Michigan wrote on Facebook.

The maze is set to open on Sept. 12.

The farm noted there will be some changes in store for visitors, noting that it was forced to make tough decisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All weekend events, including the farm's car show, agriculture day, craft show and more, were all canceled for the fall.

Masks and social distancing will be required inside the farm's barn, among several other changes.

"We will do our absolute best to follow all COVID-19 guidelines here at the farm and we ask that you as a customer to do your best to follow them also," a message on the farm's Facebook page read. "We expect many guideline changes to happen before we open and possibly after we open and we will follow the necessary changes. We will keep you all informed as to these changes and what is happening at the farm."