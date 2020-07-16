Michigan City Mayor Orders Beaches to Close Amid Pandemic

Michigan City beaches as well as Washington Park will be shutdown beginning Friday night through late next week in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

On Thursday, Mayor Duane Perry issued an executive order calling for the closures to begin at midnight on Friday and expire at 11:59 p.m. on July 23 after crowds of people were recently seen gathered at the public areas.

"As the city navigates through the unprecedented developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor is closely monitoring the situation. His first concern is for the health and safety of all residents," the news release reads.

Along with the beaches and park, the Michigan City Zoo will also be closed.

"The city is committed under these trying conditions to take precautionary and necessary measures intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally," the statement said.

On Wednesday, LaPorte County officials passed a mandate requiring all residents to wear face coverings in public places where a six-foot distance from others cannot be maintained.