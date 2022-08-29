Michigan City

Michigan City Mayor Accused of Leaving Scene of an Accident Earlier This Month

The mayor of suburban Michigan City is currently being investigated after he allegedly left the scene of an accident that occurred earlier this month.

According to a police report, Mayor Duane Parry is being investigated for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 5 in a grassy area near the entrance to Washington Park.

Authorities say that a vehicle was driving eastbound through a grassy area when it struck a water line, which was standing up vertically and had a hose attached.

The vehicle continued to drive toward the northeast, dragging the water line on the underside of the vehicle. Eventually police say the line ripped part of the exhaust system off of the vehicle, and Parry allegedly fled the scene following the crash.

Parry was later identified by police as the suspected driver of the vehicle, and was interviewed by authorities, who also collected photos of the vehicle.

According to the police report, the investigation was handed over to Indiana State Police due to a potential “conflict of interest,” and that inquiry remains ongoing.

According to CBS affiliate WSBT, the vehicle that Parry was allegedly driving is a city-owned Ford Explorer.

 The total cost of the damage caused in the crash exceeds $1,000, according to the report.

