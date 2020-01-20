Michelle Obama Shares 2020 Workout Playlist

What pumps Michelle Obama up in the gym? It turns out, plenty of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and more.

Obama released on Sunday a list of her favorite songs to listen to while working out, in hopes of keeping others on track with their fitness goals in the new year.

"It's about that time when New Year's goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you," Obama wrote on Instagram.

"These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?" she added.

Obama's playlist features a few hometown favorites like Chance the Rapper and BJ the Chicago Kid, plus a few older songs and a "cool down" section.

Obama celebrated her birthday earlier this month, turning 56 with a shoutout from her husband that went viral on social media.