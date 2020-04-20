Michelle Obama Hosting Live Virtual Book Readings for Kids

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be reading some of her favorite children's books live online "to give kids an opportunity to practice their reading" and offer "families a much-needed break," she announced over the weekend.

Beginning Monday, Obama will host read-alongs on the PBS Kids Facebook and YouTube pages.

"As a young parent, I found so much joy in rediscovering my favorite children's books with my daughters," she wrote on Instagram. "The time I spent reading with them, creating voices for our favorite characters and beaming with pride as they started to recognize words and read along is something we all still cherish to this day."

Her first reading featured "The Gruffalo."

The readings will take place at 11 a.m. every Monday through May 11.