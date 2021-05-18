Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibit Opens This Week in Oak Brook

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens this week at Oakbrook Center, the latest immersive art display to arrive in the Chicago area.

The exhibition, featuring "life-sized, exact reproductions of the ceiling frescoes of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel," opens to the public Wednesday, May 19, and runs through Aug. 15.

"Guests will take a breathtaking journey through Michelangelo’s life through this enchanting exhibit, immediately taken with the sheer size of the frescoes, such close proximity and the modern style of the exhibition," organizers said in a statement. "As a result, visitors can explore the artwork up close and at their own pace."

The exhibition will primarily showcase the 15th century artist's work for one of the Catholic Church's most famous places of worship in Vatican City.

The 60- to 90-minute experience is located at 2120 Oakbrook Center in suburban Oak Brook. Tickets for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel exhibit are available now starting at $20 for adults, though all ages are welcome.

"Brought to life using a special photographic technique that reproduces the look and feel of the original fresco paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible, seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes," organizers said.

Earlier this year, "Immersive Van Gogh" opened in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood at a newly renovated three-story facility within the Germania Club Building. The digital art exhibition, which initially captivated audiences in Toronto, takes a look at the works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Chicago also will hail over 80 original works from street artist Banksy in a new "The Art of Banksy" exhibit described as "the largest Banksy exhibit ever assembled."

Banksy's works are mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, according to the exhibit's website, and include "Girl and Balloon" and "Flower Thrower," among others.

Exhibit officials added that indoor pieces from original works on canvas, wood and paper have been less exposed, but will be on display.

According to organizers, $35 million worth of Banksy art will be featured in the upcoming exhibit.