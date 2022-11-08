Michael Vick Applauds Bears' Fields Amidst Breaking His QB Record

Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins.

Vick told the Chicago Tribune he found out via text on a plane and said it's "bittersweet when those records get broken," but "that's what it's all about."

The Dolphins had little to no answer to Fields' legs on Sunday.

Most impressively, Fields, on a designed pass play, beat our four Dolphins' defenders to rush for the longest run and touchdown in Bears' quarterback history. He took off down the left-hand sideline for a 61-yard touchdown.

Fields took the ball 15 times on the ground, either from a Luke Getsy-designed play or from a scramble, and helped lead a rushing attack that racked up 252 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per touch.

To Vick, and other NFL outsiders, the way quarterbacks like Fields are going about their offense is changing the game.

“It’s putting a lot of stress on defensive coordinators,” Vick said. “These guys for years were just accustomed to rushing the passer. Now you’ve got to rush the passer and defend a running quarterback. Defenses have to work harder and be more ready. The dynamic of the game is changing.”

To Vick's point – the Dolphins, for example, placed a spy on Fields. And in turn, took a defender away from the secondary.

In Fields' case, he used that strategy to his advantage. Down in the red zone, for example, the Dolphins used a visible spy on Fields, and the second-year quarterback turned their tactic into a Darnell Mooney touchdown in the corner.

Regular coverage would have called for a second defender to shadow the outsides and help with receivers. But, in this case, they decided to expend a player to watch Fields in case he ran the ball.

Despite the fuss about Fields and his ability to run the ball, others – including Vick – are noticing the changes in Fields' play in the pocket and his decision-making as a quarterback. Vick also sees a change in his mentality.

“I see him growing and getting better each and every week and playing with a lot of confidence," Vick said. "I see the guys rallying around him, and they don’t always get the results they want but that is certainly a team that has a lot of room to grow.

“Justin is only going to get better.”

Fields is putting his abilities and the Bears' offense on the map. This is important for the team, as the organization is going through a rebuild.

So while the Bears' record might not be the best, fans still have Fields to watch.

