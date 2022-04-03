Michael Madigan Planning Political Strategy for June Primary Despite Indictment: Sources

Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan is still planning political strategy for the state's June primary election, even though he was indicted on bribery and racketeering charges last month, according to sources.

Multiple sources told NBC 5 Madigan on Saturday led a meeting at the office on Chicago's Southwest Side where he has directed political meetings for decades.

Madigan asked the 30 or so precinct captains who attended the early morning meeting to identify who will be voting early, by absentee or on Election Day, June 28. No mention was made of his recent federal indictment.

Madigan remains the 13th Ward Democratic committeeman and a member of the Democratic State Central Committee. The former house speaker is not running again for the State Central Committee. His term expires ends in August.

Several key leaders, including Rep. Robin Kelly, who replaced Madigan as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, have asked him to step down from all of his party posts, but he has not done so.

Madigan, the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history and for decades one of the nation's most powerful legislators, was charged in a nearly $3 million racketeering and bribery scheme in early March.

The 79-year-old was charged with 22 counts, accused of "...leading for nearly a decade a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance Madigan’s political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates," according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Madigan has denied any wrongdoing.