Michael Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, has officially been sentenced to prison after a tense hearing that saw him scolded by a judge.

In the final step of what has become a stunning political collapse, Madigan was sentenced to 90 months in prison and handed a $2.5 million fine. He will be forced to pay the fine immediately and serve three years probation.

“You took the law in your own hands and it is an aggravating factor in regards to the sentence," Judge John Robert Blakey said as he handed down the sentence.

Madigan will be required to report to jail on Oct. 13.

The sentencing was for federal bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud convictions tied to a scheme to push legislation in exchange for jobs and contracts for Madigan's associates.

The former Illinois House speaker was convicted in February on 10 of 23 counts in a remarkable corruption trial that lasted four months. The case churned through 60 witnesses and mountains of documents, photographs and taped conversations.

His hearing Friday began with Madigan telling Judge John Robert Blakey he has "had better days."

“You’ve got some great attorneys. Some of the best in the building for sure," Blakey said in response.

As the hearing went on, arguments over whether Madigan perjured himself during his own testimony at trial began.

Blakey debated whether the sentencing guidelines should be increased because Madigan’s leadership role was “proven over four months of evidence," ultimately accusing Madigan of lying under oath.

At one point, Blakey noted that if a defendant does show remorse and chooses to accept responsibility, that’s taken into account. But, he said, Madigan hasn’t done that.

“Acceptance of responsibility does not apply in this case," Blakey said, adding that sentencing guidelines would leave room for a sentence of up to 105 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors sought a 12 1/2-year prison term. Madigan’s attorneys wanted probation, contending the government’s sentence would “condemn an 83-year-old man to die behind bars for crimes that enriched him not one penny.”

Prosecutors also sought to ensure Madigan be barred from holding public positions, though his defense attorneys insisted “Mike is not going to hold office or seek office ever again.”

Madigan eventually spoke ahead of his sentencing to offer an apology.

“I am truly sorry for putting the people of the state of Illinois through this," he said after a brief recess. "I am not perfect."

During a legislative career that spanned a half-century, Madigan served nearly four decades as speaker, the longest on record for a U.S. legislator. Combined with more than 20 years as chairperson of the Illinois Democratic Party, he set much of the state’s political agenda while handpicking candidates for political office. More often than not, he also controlled political mapmaking, drawing lines to favor his party.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, the Chicago Democrat built a private legal career that allowed him to amass a net worth of $40 million.

Madigan was convicted on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges for ensuring approval of legislation favorable to utility giant ComEd in exchange for kickbacks and jobs and contracts for loyalists, including a Chicago alderman seeking a paid job on a state board after retiring from government.

The jury deadlocked on six counts, including an overarching racketeering conspiracy charge, and acquitted him on seven others.

“Madigan’s criminal activity spanned nearly a decade and was particularly egregious because it involved efforts to enrich himself — both by maintaining his political power by securing do-nothing jobs for his political allies and by attempting to line his own pockets with legal business,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “In so doing, Madigan served his own personal interests and not the interests of Illinoisans.”

Defense lawyers called the government’s recommended sentence “draconian” and, given Madigan’s age, a life sentence. They asked Blakey to consider the totality of Madigan’s life and work and the need to care for his wife in requesting a sentence of five years’ probation, with one year of home confinement, a requirement to perform community service and a “reasonable fine.”

In a video submitted to the court, Madigan’s wife, Shirley, asks for a sentence of probation, explaining that Madigan is her caregiver and she would have to seek outside help if he is imprisoned. And, she says, “I’m a part of him.”

“There’s some days I keep him going,” Shirley Madigan says on the video. “He keeps me going sometimes, too, but I think that the impact that I have on him has been much, much larger.”

The court received more than 200 letters of support for Madigan, many from constituents, friends, leaders of nonprofits and other organizations that interact with the state. Some noted asking him for help just once. Most lauded him for dedication, integrity or a personal touch.

“This is a tale of two different Michael Madigans," Blakey said just moments before handing down his sentence.

Tried alongside Madigan was his former legislative colleague and longtime confidant, Michael McClain. The jury couldn’t reach a decision on any of the six counts against McClain. He was convicted, though, in a separate trial over the ComEd conspiracy last year.