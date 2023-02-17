Michael Kopech says White Sox 'have something to prove' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox missed the playoffs in 2023 after two consecutive playoff berths and a AL Central title in 2021.

It was a disappointing 2022 campaign for a team looking to contend in the American League.

The team heads into 2023 without a major overhaul of the roster, looking to reclaim the AL Central title.

"We have something to prove to ourselves, to the fans, to the league," Kopech told the media in Glendale. "Obviously we should have had a better season last year.

"We have the talent. We always seem to have the talent, but it's a matter of coming together and doing a lot of things right."

There was a change in the manager's office, Pedro Grifol replacing Tony La Russa.

The White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to bolster the outfield and pitcher Mike Clevinger to bolster the rotation. But Clevinger is embroiled in controversy after reports of MLB investigations into allegations of domestic violence.

José Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, left in free agency and joined the Houston Astros. That is a hit to the team's leadership.

Andrew Vaughn seems poised to replace Abreu at first base. Benintendi figures to plug into left field. Eloy Jiménez wants the right field job, but seems better suited for the DH role. And the Sox will give prospect Oscar Colas a chance to win the right field job.

Johnny Cueto had a solid 2022 in the rotation, but left in free agency. Elvis Andrus seemed to fill a hole at second base, and is still sitting on the free agent market. The White Sox still haven't seemed to solidify an answer at second, though there is optimism around Romy González.

The Sox did battle injuries in 2022, and health can maybe create a different outlook for 2023 and allow the roster's talent to reach its potential.

"We're really focusing on the little things right now and taking it one step at a time," Kopech said. "Once we get to the point where everything's in full swing, we should just be doing everything we need to to win games."

