Michael Jordan's Sample Air Jordan 9 Cleats to Appear in Auction

Sneakerheads all over the country can't wait for the latest pair of Air Jordans to drop, and one rare pair of cleats created for Michael Jordan himself will be the newest item coveted by the ultimate shoe collectors.

On Wednesday, Sotheby's announced that an autographed pair of Air Jordan 9 sample baseball cleats will be featured in the second part of the Invictus auction scheduled for September 6-14. The auction will be hosted on Sotheby's website.

Jordan's cleats were never worn and were cut to his specifications in the way he would have worn them.

After stepping away from the Bulls, Jordan briefly played minor league baseball for the Birmingham Barons — Double-A of the Chicago White Sox — in 1994.

"In terms of Michael's commitment, right, to Nike, you can see that first of all, it carried over from the NBA right into the MLB, into baseball, but, you know, second of all, anything that is cut with Jordan in mind, so to speak, is really considered special to collectors," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectibles.

The cleats are one of 16 sports artifacts to be featured in the auction. Other historic items include Dennis Rodman's 1997 jersey from Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a baseball with Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth's signatures and Kobe Bryant's game worn Lakers jersey from his final NBA opening day in the 2015-16 season.

The first part of the Invictus auction was announced two weeks ago and will showcase Jordan's 'Last Dance' 1998 jersey from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jordan's cleats have an estimated worth between $40-60K while the 'Last Dance' jersey has an estimation of about $3-5 million, according to Wachter.

The 'Last Dance' jersey marks the highest auction estimate for any piece of Jordan memorabilia.

