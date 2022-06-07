Michael Jordan's Rookie Era game-worn shoes are up for auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A rare pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn shoes from his rookie year are the latest piece of legendary memorabilia to hit an auction site.

A pair of game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers circa 1984-86 and a Babe Ruth rookie card highlight the Spring Auction at @Lelandsdotcom. #sportscards #thehobby https://t.co/aPXwX6S7XG pic.twitter.com/EE9EijqD9U — Sports Collectors Digest (@SCDmagazine) June 2, 2022

The 1985 Air Jordan I Rookie Era sneakers are now available at Leland's Spring Classic Auction with a starting bid of $25,000. The shoes are from the Judge Cafe Collection.

Jordan was selected third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft. In the 1984-85 season, he averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and won the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award.

As of June 7, the current bid for the sneakers is listed at $35,176, but it wouldn't be too surprising if the numbers hit over $100k.

The bid will end Saturday, June 11 at 9 P.M. central.

