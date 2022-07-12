Michael Jordan's Racing Team Adds Tyler Reddick as Third Driver to the Team

Michael Jordan's racing team adds Tyler Reddick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the 1992-93 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls added their third championship behind the leadership of Michael Jordan. Thirty years later, Jordan is adding his third driver to his NASCAR racing team.

Tyler Reddick is signing to 23XI, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's racing team, that includes drivers Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch and now Reddick. He will begin racing, however, in the 2024 racing season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Announcing a driver over a year before he will be racing with 23XI is a little unprecedented, but Tyler was the driver we wanted and we did not want to miss the opportunity to bring him to our team," 23XI Racing president Steve Laluta said.

The 26-year old won the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, a little over a year ago in what was then NASCAR's third road course of the season. With that win, he also added five top-five finishes and seven top-ten finishes.

"23XI has accomplished a lot in the less than two full seasons they've been in the garage, and I can't wait to be a part of their continued success," Reddick said.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.