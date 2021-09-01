Michael Jordan's Pre-Worn Clothing, Including His Underwear, Up For Auction

"Be like Mike" could take on new meaning for the winners of an upcoming auction featuring Michael Jordan's pre-worn clothing, including his underwear.

Lelands 2021 Late Summer Classic Auction, happening now through Sept. 25, lists Michael Jordan’s "personally worn" coats, jackets, suits, dress shirts, belts and, according to the auction, yes, his underwear.

"The MJ wardrobe is from the personal collection of Jordan’s longtime personal security guard and close friend, John Michael Wozniak, who starred in 'The Last Dance' documentary," according to a spokesman for the auction.

Bids start at $500 each for MJ's cashmere and camel coats, as well as several suits, a collection of dress shirts and some belts. The underwear in question, described as showing "definite use" with "some loose threads evident at the seams," had three bids as of Wednesday.

"It even has a dry cleaning tag inside with the last name "Wozniak" as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan, with the iconic last name on the waistband," the description reads, adding the undies are "about as close to greatness as one can get."

Other items in the auction, according to the spokesman, include the “Holy Grail” of Tom Brady football cards and "the most iconic and desirable [Stephen] Curry card in the hobby."