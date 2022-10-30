Michael Jordan Wanted to Play Wide Receiver for the Chicago Bears

Michael Jordan wanted to play wide receiver for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan wished to be a three-sport athlete, according to ex-Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt.

"He [Jordan] wanted to play wide receiver," Wannstedt said on NBC's Football Aftershow.

The NBA Hall of Famer was a versatile athlete, playing basketball and baseball for one season.

It certainly would have been interesting to see him play football, based on his size (6-foot-6, 205 pounds), athleticism and work ethic.

Knowing Jordan and his sometimes bombastic claims, however, his football aspirations wouldn't surprise any Bulls fan who followed him.

Jordan's main forte was basketball with the Chicago Bulls for 13 seasons. He also played baseball for a White Sox minor league team, the Birmingham Barons, during the 1994 season.

During that time, he retired from basketball and decided to take up his true childhood dream of playing baseball. He played one season for the Double-A team, seeing the plate just under 500 times and slashing .202/.290/.266.

Instead, he gave Chicago six championships in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in sports history.

