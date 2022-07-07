Michael Jordan Versus Isiah Thomas Beef Continues Over the 1985 All-Star Game

Michael Jordan versus Isiah Thomas beef continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The rivalry continues.

Dating back to the 1980s, Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas do not like each other.

That remains the same today.

In a story posted by the Inquisitr, Michael Jordan mentioned to them the story of his and Thomas's relationship. Jordan claims the story starts at the 1985 NBA All-Star game.

"If you go back and look at the film, you can see that Isiah was actually doing that," Jordan said in the article. "Once it started getting around that he was freezing me out, that’s when the ill feelings started to grow between us."

Jordan claims Thomas was keeping the ball from him during the all-star game.

That could be one explanation to the stat sheet. Jordan scored 7 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field. His nine shots represented the least taken amongst the starters and five less than Thomas.

Thomas refuted Jordan's claims via Twitter saying, "Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man."

Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man. Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game. https://t.co/B000xZ2VGO — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 7, 2022

The response from the 'Bad Boy' point guard only serves as evidence to the rich, everlasting rivalry between the two.

The relationship's notoriety took off during Jordan's ESPN documentary, "The Last Dance," in which Jordan and Thomas debated about Thomas's inability to join the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" that won a gold medal.

Maybe Jordan's recollection is true, or maybe he's dragging his feet from losing the dunk contest to Dominique Wilkins during the same all-star weekend.

Either way, the rivalry gets richer and more entertaining even years after either of the two has stepped onto a court.

