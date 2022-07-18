Michael Jordan Sports a Unique Watch Collection With Brand New Rolex

By Ryan Taylor

Michael Jordan sports a unique watch collection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan is a very rich man. 

The Chicago Bulls legend, during his time, made the most money any NBA player ever made in the 1990s. However, most of his riches come from other investments like his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets or his NASCAR racing team -- 23XI

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He became the first billionaire athlete back in 2017. 

With that money, he's spent it well on considerable assets, like his own personal golf course. 

He also spends his money on beautifully crafted jewelry, like watches. One of the watches he has is the Rolex Daytona, which is said to be worth $75,000. 

Local

Chicago Police Department 43 mins ago

After 3 Recent Officer Suicides, CPD's Former Mental Health Adviser Says City Isn't Doing Enough to Help

highland park parade shooting 1 hour ago

8-Year-Old Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting Remains Critical, But Showing Signs of Progress

According to a report, the watch "has a sapphire crystal in it and is made of platinum. The watch has a 40 mm case diamater as well."

He also wore one from Urwerk that was inspired by Miami Vice

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us