Michael Jordan Rookie Card Stolen in Chicago Memorabilia Shop Burglary

Jordan rookie card stolen in Chicago memorabilia shop burglary originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A Michael Jordan rookie card was among the valuable items stolen from a Chicago memorabilia shop over Memorial Day weekend.
The owner of Elite Sports Cards & Comics, Ronnie Holloway, told TMZ Sports an estimated $100,000 worth of merchandise was taken during the heist. In addition to the Jordan rookie card that Halloway valued at $25,000, other items taken from the Lincoln Square shop included rare cards of Babe Ruth, Larry Bird, Jackie Robinson and Walter Payton.
Reports say the thief broke in through a back window, using tools to cut through concrete and metal bars.
The robbery -- which took place May 31 at 3:44 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department -- was caught on surveillance video, showing the masked thief stuffing items into a bag.
"He knew where they were," Holloway told TMZ Sports. "He must've planned this out."
Holloway has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.