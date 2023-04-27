Micah Parsons on Darnell Wright: 'You want a guy like this' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the first round of the NFL draft, the Bears notched their starting right tackle with Darnell Wright. And the consensus is positive around the pick.

Immediately, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick raved about Wright, saying "(He) has the ability to be the best player in this draft."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

MORE: ESPN analyst: Darnell Wright could be 'best player in the draft'

Micah Parsons, the All-Pro Dallas Cowboys linebacker, was complimentary of the pick, too.

"Great pick. Chicago was on a mission. You did exactly what you had to do," Parsons said on Bleacher Report's live reaction to the draft. "You want a guy like this. Justin Fields isn't just a passer, he's a runner too. And Chicago likes to run the ball. I'm not mad at this pick. He's a great run blocker. He's a great pass-blocker."

As Parsons alluded to, the Bears are a team reliant on an offensive line. They were the most prolific rushing offense last season, running for over 3,000 yards as a team. They led the NFL in rushing yards and broke their franchise record for rushing yards in a season.

They likely won't run the ball as much next season, seeing as they bolstered their wide receiver core with DJ Moore and added Wright on the edge of the line to help pass protect for Fields.

Hence, the need for a bonafide offensive tackle was imminent for the Bears entering the draft.

RELATED: Why Bears chose Wright to protect Fields with No. 10 pick

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee, playing in 15 total games. He didn't come on until his junior season when he played 13 games at right tackle.

He's a behemoth at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds. In 892 snaps at right tackle, he allowed zero sacks and eight pressures against the likes of the SEC, including No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson.

"If you're able to shut down a guy like Will Anderson, you're okay," Parsons said.

Some believe the Bears may have jumped the gun on Wright, taking him into the top 10. But the Bears got their guy and he'll slide in immediately at the starting right tackle spot.

"You can say it was early but he's a first-round talent," Parsons said. "No doubt about it. They got their guy so that's all that matters."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.