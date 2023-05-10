Micah Parsons Combats Dismissal of Bears' Justin Fields-DJ Moore Duo

Micah Parsons combats dismissal of Justin Fields-DJ Moore duo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How effective can Justin Fields and DJ Moore be together?

One NFL analyst, Mason Dodd, took to Twitter to answer that very question, subduing the generalization about the duo's potential.

He wrote, in essence, the Fields-Moore duo is not at the same level as Josh Allen and Stephon Diggs or Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

Micah Parsons, the All-Pro linebacker from the Cowboys, and known defender of Justin Fields' slander/libel, took to the scene to defend the up-and-coming quarterback once more.

Parsons challenged the thought, assuring Fields and Moore will become a legitimate duo in the passing game as quickly as next season.

Another challenger entered the spotlight, saying "Neither Moore nor Fields are on the same level as the others." Parsons, once again, countered the argument.

Have you looked at there stats before stefon got with josh, and aj got with hurts?! Without a true number one these guys weren’t top 3 of the league! https://t.co/HohmvTqwv7 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 11, 2023

Parsons is undoubtedly correct. Obviously, quarterbacks play better when they're surrounded by elite talent both in the wide receiver core and the offensive line.

Before Allen could call Diggs a teammate, his best season came in 2019. He threw for just over 3,000 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 58.8 percent completion rate. He ranked 20th in yards, 21st in touchdowns and 33rd in completion percentage.

Since then, he's improved in all facets of his game. He hasn't missed the top 10 in passing yards since pre-Diggs days. Allen hasn't fallen out of the top-five quarterbacks in season touchdowns. And in 2020, he recorded the sixth-highest completion percentage, while improving at least marginally in the years after 2019.

It's tougher to compare Hurts and Brown since they've only been teammates for one season. Nonetheless, Hurts' improvement is evident, if you haven't noticed already, as he recently received the highest-paying contract in NFL history (five years, $255 million).

Here are some statistics to show it.

Before Brown became an Eagle, Hurts' best season was his sophomore year in 2021. He threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions and completed 61 percent of his passes.

In 2022, when Brown officially joined the Eagles before the season began, Hurts threw for over 3,700 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed passes at a 66 percent clip. He instantly joined the NFL MVP conversation before Patrick Mahomes won.

Clearly, quarterback play improves when upgrades are made around the edges. Fields can't do it by himself. Although, last season he did his best impression last season by rushing for over 1,100 yards.

This is all to say Fields will most certainly improve with Moore on one of the sidelines. Will he join the ranks of Hurts or Allen? It's too early to say. He, at least, needs to push forward through this season.

But, it's not impossible. The duo is heading into their first season together as teammates.

