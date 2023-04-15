Miami Marlins Promote ‘Steve Bartman Weekend' When Cubs Visit

Marlins promote 'Steve Bartman weekend' when Cubs visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Miami Marlins wrongfully promoted a "Steve Bartman appreciation weekend" when the Chicago Cubs come to visit them in late April. The promotion is a troll against the Cubs for the time Bartman, a fan, stole a foul ball away from Moises Alou during Game 6 of the NLCS in 2003.

The #Marlins are hosting Steve Bartman Appreciation Weekend from April 28-30 against the Cubs. It coincides with the next Flashback Friday. pic.twitter.com/zuFz1rcWD9 — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) April 14, 2023

The Marlins claimed the release of the graphic was an error and there were never serious talks about the promotion, according to Andy Slater. However, clearly, the graphic being made coincides with the team seriously considering the idea.

The team also sent out an email promoting the promotion, further proving their intention to theme the weekend after Bartman.

During the 2003 NLCS, as aforementioned, Bartman stole a foul ball away from Alou on the left field foul line. The Cubs were five outs away from clinching the series and many believe the blunder helped cost the Cubs the series. They eventually lost in Game 7 to the Marlins.

The Marlins attempted promotion of the incident is wildly irresponsible and classless. Their attempt to cover up the promotion and claim ignorance is arguably more shameful. More updates to come on this story if there are any.

