While Miami Beach, Florida, is typically one of the country's hottest spring break destinations, this year the island community is saying "no thanks" to spring breakers.

The city of Miami Beach released a new ad campaign on Friday, in which it delivered a strong message to spring breakers: "We're breaking up with you." The social media campaign, which explains stricter rules for tourists, comes a year after Miami Beach declared a state of emergency following two fatal shootings during spring break.

The video ad shows a number of people, who appear to be locals, “breaking up” with spring breakers. It calls out visitors who “want to get drunk in public and ignore laws” rather than enjoy the city’s culture. It also shows clips of the chaos from last spring break and calls the incidents “our breaking point” with spring break.

City officials have enacted a number of safety measures, including curfews, security checkpoints at beach access points, early beach entrance closures and road restrictions. These measures will be in effect every Thursday through Sunday in March.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The advertisement showed footage from chaotic scenes last year, when officials implemented a curfew following the deadly shootings. That was the "breaking point," according to one speaker in the video.

"And don't try to apologize and come crawling back... This isn't safe, so we're done," the video stated.

NBC South Florida reported that spring break crowds were gathering in Miami Beach, despite the restrictions, on Friday, the same day the ad campaign launched. Online, people expressed skepticism that the new rules would inhibit college students from traveling to the city.

Last year marked the third year in a row that Miami Beach had to enact emergency measures to control disorderly crowds.

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones told NBC News' Sam Brock that the entire police department is working extended hours during spring break. Jones also said the department would be using drone technology to assist in enforcement.

"You come here, you have a good time, you behave, we will invite you back," Jones said. "You come here and break the law, we're likely gonna arrest you."