Mexico's first Michelin-starred taqueria will pop up in Chicago this week for a limited-time special.

El Califa de León will hold a one-night-only pop-up at Tacombi in Wicker Park Wednesday.

Tacombi announced the news on social media, saying Mexico City's first Michelin-starred taqueria will head to Chicago with its four famous recipes: Bistec, Costilla, Gaonera and Chuleta. They'll also serve up their two legendary salsas.

The event will last for only four hours -- from 5-9 p.m. -- and is available for walk-in only at 1442 N. Milwaukee Ave.

But for those who can't make it, there will still be opportunities to taste test.

Beginning Thursday and continuing through Nov. 28, Tacombi will share two of the famous recipes at both their Fulton Market and Wicker Park locations.

According to the Michelin Guide, the taqueria's Gaonera taco "is exceptional."

"Thinly sliced beef filet is expertly cooked to order, seasoned with only salt and a squeeze of lime. At the same time, a second cook prepares the excellent corn tortillas alongside. The resulting combination is elemental and pure," the guide states.

The restaurant has been a staple in Mexico City’s San Rafael neighborhood for more than 70 years and is known for having standing room only and accepting only cash.