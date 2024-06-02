Mexico

Mexico could make history in Sunday's presidential election as Chicagoans cast ballots

NOTA: Para más información en español sobre la cobertura de las elecciones de México en Chicago puede ir a este enlace de Telemundo Chicago.

For the first time, Mexican citizens living outside the country can cast their presidential election ballots in-person at consulates, and Chicagoans are among those who will vote in what is shaping up to be an historic race.

Mexico will elect its president on Sunday along with a variety of other offices, and thousands of Chicago residents who are eligible to vote in that election are expected to cast ballots at the Mexican consulate in the city.  

According to officials, ballots can be cast at the Mexican consulate, located at 204 South Ashland Avenue.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m., and valid credentials will be required to cast ballots, according to officials.

The election could ultimately produce a historic result, as it is widely expected that Mexico will elect a woman as president for the first time in its history. Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is considered the front-runner in the race, with former Sen. Xóchitl Gálvez also running in the contest.

In addition to the presidency, more than 600 seats in both chambers of Mexico’s Congress are on the ballot, along with tens of thousands of local races, according to NBC News.

According to Total Traffic, Ashland Avenue is closed between Ogden and Jackson during balloting.

The Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies has a full breakdown of how the vote will be conducted.

