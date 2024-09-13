Mexican Independence Day, El Grito in Chicago: What to know about traffic and more

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Chicago this weekend as Mexican Independence Day and El Grito celebrations take place in Little Village and Grant Park.

Sunday, Sept. 15, Chicago's 53rd annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade -- considered one of the largest neighborhood parades in the Midwest -- steps off at 12 p.m. in Little Village. Approximately 400,000 people are expected to attend, either as participants or viewers, organizers said.

"Expect a vibrant display as parade participants showcase an array of traditions stemming from diverse regions and cultures," a description of the event said. "From the elegance of quinceañeras to the captivating rhythms of Mexican folkloric dancing and the skillful artistry of charrería, the parade will be a kaleidoscope of experiences, highlighting the essence and diversity of the Mexican heritage in Chicago and throughout the United States."

The theme of this years parade will be “Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago." It will focus on Mexican identity and culture with an emphasis on representing each state in Mexico, organizers said.

In addition to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, an El Grito Festival is planned for Grant Park. It's the first time in 10 years there will be an organized El Grito celebration in the city, according to event organizers.

The Chicago celebrations are expected to come with street closures, car caravans and traffic delays as seen in years past.

"Expect increased traffic in the downtown area and where events are taking place citywide due to celebratory activities through September 16," an advisory from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said. "If they become necessary, expect street closures in the Central Business District along with diversions to control traffic flow. Plan accordingly and allow extra time if traveling in the area."

As the celebrations kick off, here's what to know.

Mexican Independence Day Parade and Street Closures

The annual parade, considered one of the largest neighborhood parades in the Midwest, steps off at 12 p.m Sunday, Sept. 15, according to organizers.

Parade route

The parade begins in Little Village, at the historic Little Village Arch located on 26th Street and Albany. The route will proceed down 26th Street to Kostner Avenue, organizers said. Here is a map of the full Mexican Independence Day route.

Parade parking restrictions and street closures

Parking restrictions along the parade route are expected to be in place, organizers said. In surrounding areas, parking will not be permitted from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Access roads to the parade route will be blocked," organizers said. "Parking is limited and road closures will make access to the route very difficult."

Street closures for the event include a major closure on 26th Street, as well as California to 26th Street and Kostner Avenue. Sawyer at 26th street and Ridgeway Avenue at 26th Street will also be closed.

More information can be found here.

Best place to watch the parade

Organizers stressed viewers should arrive early.

"However the traditional Mexican sense of happiness and celebration will be everywhere you are," organizers said.

Popular areas along the route include 26th Street between Pulaski and Kostner Avenues, organizers said, adding that viewers won't be able to see much on California Avenue and California Boulevard as that area will be closed for set-up.

Watch the parade live

Chicago's Mexican Independence Day will be broadcast live from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Telemundo Chicago, the NBC Chicago streaming channel, on Telemundo.com, NBCCHicago.com and Telemundo and NBC Chicago's apps. The broadcast will continue through 1:30 pm. on the NBC Chicago streaming channel, and on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo's websites and apps.

El Grito Festival and Street Closures

In addition to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, the family-friendly El Grito Festival in Grant Park will get underway Saturday and Sunday with music, food and celebrations of Mexican independence.

The festival will feature national and local musicians including Mariachis, authentic Mexican food family experiences and more. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Tickets

El Grito is a ticketed event, with single-day tickets starting at $10, according to organizers.

Access to the Grito Ceremony only, on Sept. 15, is free, but registration is required, organizers said, and a waitlist had already formed. Those who attend will have access to the festival from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic impacts

Jackson will be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and residents are strongly encouraged to use public transportation for both days of the event.

Increased traffic in the downtown area and where events are taking place is expected, officials said. Additional street closures will be implemented "if they become necessary."

Ramp closures on area expressways are also possible during the celebrations, according to officials.

El Grito celebrations and festivals had previously been held in Chicago, but came to an end around 10 years ago, a recent article from the Chicago Tribune stated. Over the last several years, that "celebratory void" was often filled with hundreds of people gathering downtown on the days leading up to Mexican Independence Day, with Mexican flags and car caravans.

'Excessive' traffic possible

Earlier this week, Chicago OEMC officials sent an advisory this week warning of increased and "excessive" traffic possible, along with rolling street closures due to the different Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown.

City officials also asked residents participating in events, which in years past have included car caravans, to "be respectful of their neighbors and communities, as well as workers at critical facilities such as hospitals."

"They should also be mindful of first responders and emergency vehicles that are required to pass through areas where celebrations are occurring citywide," the advisory said.

In the event that access to the Central Business District is limited due to the celebrations, a series of checkpoints will be set up for residents, employees and critical care workers to gain access, the city said. Those will be set up at:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

Des Plaines/Canal

18 th /State

/State 18 th /Michigan

/Michigan 18th/Indiana

History of Mexican Independence Day

Sept. 16, 1810, Mexican priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla delivered the “Grito de Dolores,” a fiery speech that launched the 11-year struggle to end Spanish colonial rule.

On Sept. 16, 2024, Mexicans in Chicago and around the world will celebrate Mexican Independence Day -- Mexico's independence from Spain -- with parades, celebrations and more planned.

The holiday however is often confused with Cinco De Mayo, which years later commemorated the triumph on May 5, 1862 of the Mexican army at the Battle of the Puebla.

In Chicago, Mexican Independence Day celebrations have long drawn hundreds of thousands of people, with events offering a glimpse into the size and growth of the Mexican community in the city and suburbs.