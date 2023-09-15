Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated parade

Note: Telemundo Chicago, along with the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel, will carry the parade live from 12-1 p.m. CT. (NOTE: The parade will continue to be carried live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel until 1:30 p.m. Details here.)

Mexican Independence Day festivities were in full swing across Chicago late Friday, with people displaying Mexican flags on their vehicles and playing music as a way to celebrate their heritage.

One of the most awaited events, the Mexican Independence Day parade, will commence on Saturday afternoon, attracting visitors from near and far. This year will mark the first time the parade will be held on a Saturday and the actual date of Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated each year on Sept. 16, according to the parade's website.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications closed the Central Business District to vehicle traffic at around 8:10 p.m. Friday, citing large caravans. Traffic was restricted from Division to 18th Street and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street, authorities said.

Those who live and work in the affected areas, including critical care workers, will be allowed to enter at a number of access points.

A large police presence was visible in the downtown area, with squad cars blocking certain intersections, including along Michigan Avenue near Millennium Park. In past years, caravan celebrations have led to gridlock and temporary road closures as well.

OEMC has said it will monitor events through the weekend and warned that "car caravans that create a threat to public safety will not be tolerated."

The Chicago Fire Department's Juan Hernandez, who heads up the department's EMS division, urged anyone taking part in celebrations to make way for first responders.

"Allow emergency vehicles to come through your celebrations if we come through in an emergency fashion," he said. "Remember seconds count for us."