Officials with the Mexican consulate in Chicago says demand for help has skyrocketed amid increased immigration enforcement in the U.S.

In fact, officials tell Telemundo Chicago’s Jorge DeSantiago that there has been a roughly 300-to-500% increase in requests for help from families who are trying to get their documents in order before leaving the United States.

Most of those requests are coming from families where one or both parents are in the country without documentation, and whose children may be citizens of the United States.

To help with those requests, the consulate has doubled its staff size for dealing with any challenges that arise, with nine employees now dedicated to that work, according to officials.

The consulate is offering tips to those individuals seeking help, starting by calling 1-424-309-0009 to set up appointments.

Families can now complete dual nationality requests in a single day, and the consulate says that just two items are required:

-An original copy of a parent’s Mexican birth certificate.

-A government-issued ID

A requirement of an eyewitness to the process has also been dropped, according to officials.

Once that process is completed, the consulate says that assistance is still available for those returning to Mexico.

“We’re handing out these bags with critical information, (including) how to book an appointment, how to apply for dual nationality, even how to ship your belongings back to Mexico,” Reyna Torres Mendívil, the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago, told Telemundo Chicago.

Amid these changes, there is one thing that officials recommend above all else: don’t wait until it’s too late. Residents are asked to prepare, to ask questions and to make informed decisions.