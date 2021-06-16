Metro Announces Return of Live Music With Summer Lollapalooza Aftershows

Metro will see a return of live performances this summer after more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including newly announced Lollapalooza aftershows.

The Wrigleyville music venue, located at 3730 N. Clark St., is set to reopen July 27 with shows announced into the new year.

The opening concerts during the last week of July feature artists in Chicago's summer Lollapalooza music festival, bringing performances from Limp Bizkit, Jimmy Eat World and Freddie Gibbs to the city's North Side.

Here's Metro's Lollapalooza aftershow lineup:

Omar Apollo, Serena Isioma and Oston: July 27

LP and Lauren Sanderson: July 28

Limp Bizkit: July 29

Jimmy Eat World: July 30

Band of Horses and Michigander: July 31

Freddie Gibbs: Aug. 1

Metro will release tickets for the performances Friday, but encouraged people to sign for the mailing list in order to get presale passcodes Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Starting the first week of September, the music venue will host artists from Riot Fest, which will return to Chicago after closing due to the coronavirus later that month. As of Wednesday, live concerts have been announced through May 2022.