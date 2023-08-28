Metra's Rock Island line sees delays, cancellations after earlier derailment

Commuters using Metra’s Rock Island service can expect more delays and cancellations after an earlier derailment on Monday.

According to the latest update from the agency, all inbound trains between Joliet and Chicago will be canceled for the remainder of the day Monday because of the earlier derailment, and the 3:55, 4:30 and 5 p.m. outbound trains will also be canceled.

Outbound trains that still operate could be delayed by 30 minutes or more, according to officials.

Metra officials are suggesting that travelers use the Metra Electric, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor service lines for the remainder of the day Monday. A full table of trains can be found here, on the Ventra app and on Metra’s website.

The derailment occurred just before 9 a.m. on the Rock Island line Monday. No injuries were reported, and the derailed cars remained upright, according to Metra officials.

Traffic in both directions was stopped for several hours, and then after select trains were able to enter and exit LaSalle Street station, the line was halted again, according to alerts on Metra’s home page.

No further information on the duration of service impacts was immediately available.