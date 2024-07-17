Issues with the positive train computer system used by train dispatchers on Metra-controlled lines have now been resolved after the problems caused lengthy delays.

While the issues have been resolved, residual delays on the affected lines are expected. The agency expects normal morning rush hour service on Wednesday.

Residual delays will affect the following lines:

Milwaukee District-West: Chicago to Elgin

Milwaukee District-North: Chicago to Fox Lake

Metra North Central Service: Chicago to Antioch

Metra SouthWest Service: Chicago to Manhattan

Metra Rock Island: Chicago to Joliet

Metra Heritage Corridor: Chicago to Joliet

Metra Electric: Chicago to University Park

The delays have not impacted Metra's BNSF line with service from Chicago to Aurora, or the three Union Pacific lines (Union Pacific-North, Union Pacific-Northwest, Union Pacific-West), as those lines are dispatched by those railroads and are not controlled by Metra.

Additionally, the University Park station on the Metra Electric line will be closed Wednesday morning's rush hour due to flooding in the pedestrian tunnel and power outages from Monday's storms.

Riders who utilize the University Park station are advised to use the Richton Park station for the morning commute and monitor for updates on Metra's website for when the University Park station may reopen.

There is currently no further information.