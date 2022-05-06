Elmhurst

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Freight Train in Elmhurst

Some Metra UP West trains are delayed or stopped in the Western suburbs after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train early Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. at West Ave. and First St. in Elmhurst, the city of Elmhurst confirmed.

All freight and Metra UP West trains in and out of Lombard, Villa Park and Elmhurst were temporarily suspended but some service has been restored.

The incident is currently under investigation, and first responders are on the scene.

Extensive delays are expected, according to Metra officials.

