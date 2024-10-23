Metra trains halted near Union Station, Ogilvie due to police activity

Commuters are running into big delays on Wednesday evening due to police activity that temporarily halted Metra trains near Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center.

According to alerts from Metra, all inbound and outbound trains were halted near Union Station on the Milwaukee District North and West train lines, as well as North-Central Service trains.

NCS trains have since resumed service, but as of 6:30 p.m. MD-North and MD-West trains were still stopped.

All Union Pacific North and Union Pacific West trains near Ogilvie were also impacted, with service resuming. Delays are expected on the lines, according to Metra officials.

It is unclear when the situation will be resolved, or what ended up leading to the disruption in service.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.