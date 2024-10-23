Metra

Metra trains halted near Union Station, Ogilvie due to police activity

By NBC Chicago Staff

Commuters are running into big delays on Wednesday evening due to police activity that temporarily halted Metra trains near Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center.

According to alerts from Metra, all inbound and outbound trains were halted near Union Station on the Milwaukee District North and West train lines, as well as North-Central Service trains.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

NCS trains have since resumed service, but as of 6:30 p.m. MD-North and MD-West trains were still stopped.

All Union Pacific North and Union Pacific West trains near Ogilvie were also impacted, with service resuming. Delays are expected on the lines, according to Metra officials.

It is unclear when the situation will be resolved, or what ended up leading to the disruption in service.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Metra
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us