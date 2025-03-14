Metra trains halted near Lake Forest after freight train strikes pedestrian

Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North Line have been halted Friday afternoon near Lake Forest after a freight train struck a pedestrian, Metra said.

Inbound and outbound trains are impacted, according to Metra, and "extensive delays" are anticipated.

"MDN inbound and outbound trains will be halted near Lake Forest due to a freight train striking a pedestrian," Metra wrote in a social media alert. "Estimated time of delays are unknown but extensive delays anticipated. Updates will be provided."

Metra posted the information shortly after noon on Friday.

The commuter rail system didn't provide immediate details about the condition of the pedestrian or what kind of freight train was involved.

NBC 5 helicopter Sky 5 was en route to the scene.

Check back for more details on this breaking news story.

