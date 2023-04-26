Metra Trains Delayed Out of Union Station Due to Switching Issues

Trains on multiple Metra lines are being impacted by switch issues on Amtrak-controlled rails at Chicago’s Union Station, the agency says.

According to Metra officials, impacted trains on three different lines could be delayed by at least 20-to-30 minutes, with several other trains being canceled or otherwise altering service as a result of those problems.

Trains on the Metra BNSF line, which services western suburbs like Naperville and Aurora, could be delayed by 30 minutes are more, officials said.

Some trains on that line are running express to Downers Grove before resuming all local stops, the agency said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Trains on the SouthWest Service, which takes passengers to suburbs including New Lenox, are also being delayed by 20-to-30 minutes, with at least two trains already canceling their runs because of the switch problems.

The Heritage Corridor, which services suburbs like Lemont and Joliet, is seeing delays as well, officials said.

Riders are urged to get the latest information on their Ventra apps, or to visit Metra’s website and social media feeds.