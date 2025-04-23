Metra train traveling from suburbs strikes pedestrian in Chicago, ‘extensive delays anticipated'

Some Metra trains in and out of the suburbs were delayed early Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck.

According to a 5:25 a.m. post from Metra, BNSF train #1200 traveling from the Western Suburbs to Union Station in Chicago was halted near Halsted after a pedestrian was struck.

"Extensive delays are anticipated," Metra said.

The train stopped service after the incident, with train #1204 accommodating passengers.

As of 6:19 a.m., inbound and outbound trains remained delayed, Metra said with trains operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule, with changes and delays expected to continue for some customers.

The incident comes less than 12 hours after a pedestrian was struck by a Metra BNSF train near Westmont.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.