Metra Train Strikes Vehicle in Northwest Suburban Mount Prospect

All inbound and outbound Metra UP-NW trains were stopped Friday morning after a train struck a vehicle in the Northwest suburbs.

The collision occurred after 5:30 a.m. in Mount Prospect, according to a Metra alert. All UP-NW trains were stopped in both directions, the alert said.

Mount Prospect police said they had crews on the scene and there were multiple injuries but did not have further information, including how many people were hurt.

Metra police have not yet released information on the incident.

