At Least 4 Injured After Metra Train Strikes Car Near Worth Township

At least four people were injured after initial reports of a vehicle reportedly hitting a pedestrian after being struck by a Metra train Wednesday evening in the city's Southwest Side.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Worth Township neighborhood, a Metra spokesperson told NBC 5.

A Metra train #833 was heading outbound when it struck a vehicle near Pulaski Road and 87th Street, officials said, and the impact of that caused the car to strike the nearby pedestrian.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, four people were injured.

One adult was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, two adults were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center also in critical condition. In addition, Hometown Fire Department said one adult was said to be in grave condition and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Metra traffic was temporarily halted in both directions, officials confirmed.

No other details was immediately available.