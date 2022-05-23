Metra Train Partially Derailed After Striking Vehicle Near Grayslake

A Metra train partially derailed during the morning rush hour Monday after striking a vehicle near Grayslake, the rail agency said.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted just after 7 a.m., with extensive delays expected.

Metra said one passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details on further injuries remained unclear.

"Customers at Fox Lake, Ingleside, Long Lake, Round Lake and Grayslake should consider seeking alternate transportation," the agency wrote in an alert.

Metra said a single track is now operating in the area and no service was being provided north of Grayslake.

Check back for more on this developing story.