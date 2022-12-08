Metra

Metra Train Collides With Vehicle in Arlington Heights, Shutting Down UP-NW Line in Both Directions

Two Metra trains, shown in the bottom of the image, remain on a train line near the intersection of two roads in Arlington Heights. A dark-colored SUV, which was struck by one of the trains, rests just to the north of the intersection
Metra trains have been shut down in both directions near Arlington Heights on Thursday evening after a commuter train struck a vehicle, authorities say.

According to officials, a train on Metra’s UP-NW line struck a vehicle near the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries from the scene.

Trains are currently halted in both directions on the line, and Metra says that “extensive delays are expected” due to the collision.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area at this time due to the heavy police response.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

