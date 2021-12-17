Metra to Offer Free Train Rides on New Year's Eve

Metra will offer free trips on all trains arriving at downtown stations on the evening of New Year's Eve, the agency announced Friday.

Any passengers arriving at Chicago's Ogilvie or Union Station after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 will not have to pay for a train ticket, according to Metra.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“This year many people will be returning to traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations and it’s important that Metra is there to provide a safe mode of transportation for everyone who needs to travel on this holiday night,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said. “The past two years have been difficult for everyone, and the small gift of a free ride is the least we can do.”

On New Year's Eve, Metra will be operating on a Saturday schedule and will hold the final outbound trains on lines operating after midnight. Alcohol will be prohibited on trains after 7 p.m., Metra added.

"Family Fares," which allows for up to three children to ride for free with each paying adult on the weekends, will be available on weekdays from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.

For Christmas Eve traveling, Metra will offer a $7 Day Pass, which will offer unlimited rides across the train system, according to a release.

Metra also announced the following service plan for the holidays: