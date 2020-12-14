Metra

Metra to Offer Free Train Rides New Year's Eve

The company's CEO said the free ride is a way for people to travel safely and a small gift for the new year

Metra announced the company will offer free train rides arriving or departing from downtown Chicago stations on New Year's Eve.

For the second year in a row, Metra will provide free travel after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Chicago, though New Year's Eve celebrations may not look the same amid the pandemic.

“While we know that traditional large-scale New Year’s Eve celebrations won’t be happening this year, we feel that it’s still important that people have a safe way to travel on this holiday night,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said.

The company reminded travelers that a Sunday or holiday schedule will be in effect Christmas Day and New Year's Day, meaning there will be no service on the North Central, South West and Heritage Corridor lines.

"2020 has been a difficult year for so many that the small gift of a free ride is the least we can do as we head into 2021," Derwinski said.

