Metra to Expand Union Pacific-West Schedule Beginning Next Week

The schedule for one of Metra's busiest lines will see an expansion starting at the beginning of next week, extending travel options ahead of the holiday season.

According to Metra officials, the agency will add 18 trains (nine inbound and nine outbound) to the Union Pacific-West weekday schedule, increasing the number of total trains on UP-W from 40 to 58.

With the changes to the schedule, most midday trains will now arrive on the :50s past each hour, with departing midday trains leaving at :40s past each hour.

The schedule also aims to reflect the results of a survey this summer to evaluate where additional service was needed the most.

For the morning rush, trains will now stop at Elmhurst and most points west every 10 to 20 minutes. Riders traveling from Berkeley and points east will see trains every 30 minutes. Trains are expected to stop in Oak Park every 10 to 25 minutes.

Outbound service during evening rush hours is slated to operate at similar increments.

Additionally, a new express train making limited stops to and from Glen Ellyn has been added to the morning and evening rush hours, providing an extra option to reverse commuters.

Midday service will operate every 60 to 90 minutes, with each midday train now making stops at Melrose Park, Maywood and Kedzie. Most stations will have hourly service during later evening hours.

The full adjusted Metra UP-W schedule can be found here.