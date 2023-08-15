Metra to expand service for Air and Water Show

Ahead of the annual Chicago Air and Water Show this upcoming weekend, Metra announced that service on four of its lines will be expanded.

For both Saturday and Sunday, service on the BNSF, Union Pacific West, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific North will be extended, with extra service provided for both lines.

Two passes are offered by the transit agency for those who plan to attend the show.

A day pass for either Saturday or Sunday is available for $7 and provides unlimited rides for whichever day is chosen.

Additionally, a $10 weekend pass is for sale, allowing for unlimited Metra rides throughout the weekend.

While the weekend pass is only available for purchase on the Ventra app, the day pass can be purchased at ticket counters and from conductors.

The extended schedules can be found here.