Metra to Continue $100 ‘Super Saver' Monthly Passes Through 2023

Metra riders who were worried about the possibility of a monthly pass price hike can breathe a sigh of relief.

The transit agency will continue offering its $100 "Super Saver" monthly pass through the duration of 2023, under the $980 million operating budget approved Friday.

In a news release, Metra said its board of directors, which agreed on the budget, voted to maintain the current fare prices and products as it prefers to "keep fares simple and affordable."

“We hope that these flexible and affordable fare products will continue to draw former and new riders to our system and continue to grow our ridership” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski in the news release. “Part of our commitment to My Metra riders is to offer service and fares that meet their evolving needs.”

Two other popular fare options well remain at their current prices as well.

The $6 Day Pass allows for unlimited travel within one to three fare zones until 3 a.m. the following morning.

Under the other day pass, which is $10, riders can receive unlimited rides on all Metra lines until 3 a.m. the next morning.

Metra's overall 2023 budget includes $504.6 million in new investment. About 67% of it will be dedicated to funding large-scale projects such as station reconstruction, railcar rehabilitation and purchase, locomotive improvements, bridge replacement and rehab, ticket vending machines, interlocking and more.