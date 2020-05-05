Metra Temporarily Limits Weekend Service

Temporarily, most Metra lines will either limit or fully suspend weekend service effective Saturday due to extremely low ridership, the company announced in a statement.

All Metra lines, except for the Metra Electric Line, will temporarily change to a Sunday operating schedule for both Saturday and Sunday service.

Saturday service on Metra's SouthWest Service Line will be suspended until further notice.

The Metra Electric Line will continue to operate on their typical weekend schedules.

"All trains will have enough cars for customers to be able to practice social distancing," the company said in a statement. "Metra is prepared to add trains when ridership begins to return to normal."

As of Monday, Metra has temporarily reduced schedules on the Heritage Corridor Line, SouthWest Service Line and North Central Service line.

Since March, Metra has been operating on an alternate weekday schedule to adjust for the reduced number of riders.

Metra estimates the company will lose over $535 million in fares and sales tax revenue in 2020 and 2021 due to lack of riders from the coronavirus outbreak.

To see what Metra line runs through your neighborhood, search here.