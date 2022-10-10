Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train

Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities.
In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.
Cottage Hill was closed at the railroad crossing, as was Park Avenue between York Street and Cottage Hill Avenue.
In a separate tweet at 3:19 p.m., Metra said one of its trains, Train No. 52, struck a pedestrian, halting inbound and outbound train movement near Elmhurst. The transportation agency advised commuters to expect "extensive delays," which it said could be anywhere between 1-3 hours.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.