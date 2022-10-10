Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train

Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities.

In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.

Elmhurst first responders are on scene at Cottage Hill and the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing for a fatal pedestrian train accident. Trains are stopped in both directions. Cottage Hill at the RR crossing & Park Ave between York & Cottage Hill are closed. Please avoid the area. — City of Elmhurst (@CityofElmhurst) October 10, 2022

Cottage Hill was closed at the railroad crossing, as was Park Avenue between York Street and Cottage Hill Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a separate tweet at 3:19 p.m., Metra said one of its trains, Train No. 52, struck a pedestrian, halting inbound and outbound train movement near Elmhurst. The transportation agency advised commuters to expect "extensive delays," which it said could be anywhere between 1-3 hours.

Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Elmhurst, train #52 struck a pedestrian. Customers should expect extensive delays. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) October 10, 2022

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.