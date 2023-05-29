Metra Schedule Changes to Suburban Lines Go Into Effect Tuesday

Schedule changes to two of Metra's busiest lines that run to and from Chicago's western and northwestern suburbs will take effect Tuesday.

According to Metra official's, the schedule and track changes to Metra's Union Pacific West and Union Pacific Northwest lines are being made to better reflect operating conditions and "service patterns most beneficial to riders."

The upcoming changes will also help mitigate issues the revised schedules have presented with on-time performance, with some platform changes being made to the two lines as well, Metra officials said.

The Union Pacific Northwest line runs from the Ogilvie Transportation Center to Harvard, with the line containing a total of 23 stops throughout Cook and McHenry counties.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The line also notably serves Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect and Park Ridge.

The Union Pacific West line contains 19 stations, running from the Ogilvie Transportation Center to Elburn, with notable stops in Geneva, Wheaton, Elmhurst and Oak Park.

The changes for both the Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines will take effect on Tuesday.

Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line Changes:

Schedule Changes

Inbound Trains 618, 632, 658, 662 will now all depart Des Plaines 5 to 6 mins later (on the :07s)

Train 651 will now depart Chicago at 5:07 p.m. (2 minutes later than the current schedule)

Train 653 will now depart Chicago at 5:05 p.m. (2 minutes earlier than the current schedule)

Train 647 will now arrive at Harvard 6 minutes later at 6:23 p.m.

Train 706 will now always stop at Irving Park on weekends, not just during Cubs home games

Track/Platform Changes

Trains 620, 622, 624, 634, 636 will no longer use the center track platform from Palatine to Cumberland

Trains 639, 651 will now use the center track platforms for boarding from Jefferson Park through Des Plaines

Train 643 and 657 will no longer use the center track platform for boarding at Clybourn and Des Plaines

Metra's Union Pacific West Line Changes

Train 13 has added stops at Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, and West Chicago

Train 15 will now terminate its run at La Fox

Trains 43 and 47 have added stops at Villa Park and West Chicago

Train 49 will now arrive in Elburn 5 minutes later at 6:30 p.m.

All trains departing or arriving, Chicago at 7:40 p.m. or later will now stop at both Melrose Park and Maywood.

More information on Metra lines and schedules can be found on their website.