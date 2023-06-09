transit news

Some Metra riders may experience delays next week. Here's why 

Union Pacific is undertaking a five-day time replacement project between Barrington and Crystal Lake on the UP Northwest Line

By Matt Stefanski

Commuters who take a specific Metra line might encounter longer than usual delays when the work week gets underway on Monday.

Union Pacific, which owns three lines Metra that operates on, is undertaking a five-day construction project between Barrington and Crystal Lake on the UP Northwest Line, Metra said in a news release on Friday. As part of the project, the railroad is replacing approximately 116,000 ties between Chicago and Harvard. Work on the section between Barrington and Crystal Lake will likely have a greater impact compared to construction in other areas, as an older signal system is in place and there are few locations where trains can switch between tracks.

The transit agency estimates that from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, it could take trains up to 30 minutes longer than usual to travel through the work zone.

This isn't the only reason delays could be more frequent next week. Crews will be reconstructing existing grade crossings at Main Street in Barrington. Metra says undertaking both projects simultaneously will help reduce the overall impact on service.

