Metra has partnered up with one of the Chicago area's most iconic summer festivals to help concertgoers ride for free.

For the fifth year in a row, those traveling to Ravinia Festival can get there for free on the Metra's Union Pacific North Line.

Planning on taking the Metra to the festival?

All you have to do is show the train conductor your concert ticket, and your trip is covered, according to a statement from Metra.

The Union Pacific North Line has two stops positioned near the festival; the Ravinia Park Station located at the entrance to the festival grounds and the Braeside Station just a short walk from the grounds.

Ravinia Festival season starts June 6 and runs through Aug. 31.

Metra said on weekdays, trains will begin stopping at Ravinia Park Station at 5 p.m. Weekend service will begin mid-morning, according to Metra, and continue through the scheduled events of the day.